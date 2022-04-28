Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.15 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00007000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $67.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00221929 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 914,164,914 coins and its circulating supply is 892,549,689 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

