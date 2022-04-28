TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 118,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,620,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $935.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.20.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

