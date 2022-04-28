Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSNF remained flat at $$15.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.