The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,582. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $283.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.