The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.
NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,582. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $283.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
