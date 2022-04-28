The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Cooper Companies worth $58,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 292,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.26. 2,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,105. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

