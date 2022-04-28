The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GGZ stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $17.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

