The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The Gym Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.