The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Trading Down 0.2%

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 954 ($12.16) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.17). Approximately 139,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 127,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 957 ($12.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £701.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 988.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.24.

In other The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Michael Warren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,490.44). Also, insider Kevin Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,072 ($13.66) per share, with a total value of £21,440 ($27,326.03).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

