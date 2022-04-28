The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $59.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.94.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Mosaic stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

