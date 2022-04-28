The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 1,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,591. The company has a market capitalization of $472.84 million, a PE ratio of 208.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

