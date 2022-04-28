The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSE SMG opened at $100.45 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $247.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

