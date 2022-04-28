The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.08 and a 200 day moving average of $166.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.