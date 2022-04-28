The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $174.12. 22,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,352. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

