The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 806,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,704. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.39 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

