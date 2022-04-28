The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 75,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,774. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

