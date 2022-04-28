Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.30

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 103019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $502.58 million, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

