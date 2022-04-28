TheStreet Downgrades First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) to C

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FSEA stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.