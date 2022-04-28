TheStreet Upgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to “B-“

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,995,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.