Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of THO traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $74.34. 4,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,433. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

