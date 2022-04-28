ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ThredUp stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.07.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

