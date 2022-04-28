thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.28

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 17703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.35) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.43) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp AG will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

