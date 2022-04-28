Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.23. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

