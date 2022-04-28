TMX Group (TSE:X) Raised to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$163.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$151.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$148.25.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$127.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.28. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$145.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

