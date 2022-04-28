Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) Trading Down 20.5%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TKFOY – Get Rating) shares fell 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

About Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

