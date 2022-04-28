Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.38.

Shares of TD opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.