Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Tracsis stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Tracsis has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

