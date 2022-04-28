Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tracsis (OTC:TCIIFGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Tracsis stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Tracsis has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50.

Tracsis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.