Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

TSE TRZ traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$173.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.73.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.73) by C($0.80). The firm had revenue of C$202.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -1.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

