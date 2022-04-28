Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

TCL.A stock opened at C$16.03 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$15.71 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

