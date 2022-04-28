TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $5.03 on Thursday, hitting $618.82. 11,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $646.30 and its 200-day moving average is $634.49. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

