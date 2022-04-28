Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

TZOO opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 1.72. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,161 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

