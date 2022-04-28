TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.98.

TNET traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.46. 2,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,003. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,749,842.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

