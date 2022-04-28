TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.7-5.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.98.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.03. 1,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,749,842.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TriNet Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in TriNet Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

