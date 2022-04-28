Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 15,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

