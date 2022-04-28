TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $175,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

