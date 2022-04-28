Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Tronox updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-$3.59 EPS.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.91. 1,459,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,242. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Tronox alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tronox by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tronox by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tronox by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.