Truist Financial Trims Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price to $44.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4,707.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 168,544 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

