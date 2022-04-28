Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.21

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.21 and last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 3752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of 186.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.