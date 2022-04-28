Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TUP stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.31. 5,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $790.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

