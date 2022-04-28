Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.37. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 245,020 shares trading hands.
TPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
