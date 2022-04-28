Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRCA stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

