Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $7.48-7.64 EPS.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $28.62 on Thursday, reaching $403.66. 453,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,037. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $368.72 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.97. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.78.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.42.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

