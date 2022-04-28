U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNUG traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.74. 20,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50.

