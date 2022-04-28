U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,112 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.19% of Trip.com Group worth $28,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,152,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,327,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 57,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,536. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -180.57 and a beta of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

