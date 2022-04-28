U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,098 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 687,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 478.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 65,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 158,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,567. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.