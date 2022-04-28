U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 950 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.25% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000.

NYSEARCA YANG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 379,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $48.44.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

