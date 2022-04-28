U S Global Investors Inc. Has $15.79 Million Stock Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,542 shares during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes accounts for 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $882,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 65,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

