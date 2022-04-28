U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,469 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $66,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $242.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,566. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.38.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.18.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

