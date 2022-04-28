U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,300 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 4,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,800. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

