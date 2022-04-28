U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,514 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.20% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 120,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,756. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $549.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

