U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SA. StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 6,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

